Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3-23

There are now 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in the Sunflower State–including now two deaths.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that another person has died due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death total to two out of 84 positive tests.

The second death occurred in Johnson County, which now has 32 known COVID-19 cases (the first death was in Wyandotte County two weeks ago.)

The 84 positive cases are now spread around 18 counties. While, as of 3 p.m. Monday, there are no positive cases in Saline or its contiguous counties; positive tests have sprout up in Morris, Mitchell, Reno and Pottawatomie counties–all within an hour’s drive of Saline County.

Kansas Positive Case Information:

Johnson County-32* (1 death) Wyandotte County-16* (1 death) Douglas County-8 Leavenworth County-5 Butler County-3 Cherokee County-2 Linn County-2 Lyon County-2 Mitchell County-2 Morris County-2 Reno County-2 Sedgwick County-2 Bourbon County-1 Ford County-1 (out-of-state: Oregon) Franklin County-1 Jackson County-1 Miami County-1 (out-of-state: Missouri) Pottawatomie County-1 (originally reported in Riley County, however, individual is a Pott. Co. resident)

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says Kansas will limit mass gatherings to 10 people. She will issue an order which goes into effect Tuesday.

Kelly stopped short of issuing a “stay at home” order, instead leaving that up to individual counties. So far, eight counties in Eastern Kansas have issued “stay at home orders”. That means travel is restricted only for essential needs.