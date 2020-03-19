Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3-19

There are now 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19/Coronavirus in the state of Kansas as of Thursday afternoon. That is a jump of 13 positive cases within the last 24 hours.

Numerous counties, who prior did not have any positive tests of COVID-19, sprung up with confirmed cases. Cherokee County in southeast Kansas confirmed a case, as did eastern counties including Jackson, Linn and Morris.

Meanwhile, Johnson and Wyandotte counties continue to be the hot spots in the state with 16 and eight confirmed cases, respectively.

As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, there are no known cases of COVID-19 in Saline County, as well as the surrounding counties.

There is still only one death related to COVID-19 in Kansas.

Positive Case Information in Kansas: (12 different counties)