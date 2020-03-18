Salina, KS

Now: 57 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 72 ° | Lo: 57 °

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3-18

Jeremy BohnMarch 18, 2020

Five new confirmed cases of COVID-19/Coronavirus in Kansas are announced on Wednesday, bringing the total in the state to 23.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that the new cases remain mostly in the eastern part of the state as now Leavenworth County becomes the eighth county in Kansas to confirm a case of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the five new cases are spread between Johnson (11), Wyandotte (5) and Leavenworth (2) counties. Other counties impacted include: Butler, Douglas, Ford, Franklin and Miami.

There is still only one death confirmed by COVID-19 in the state.

As of Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m., Saline County and its contiguous counties do not have any positive cases of COVID-19.

The KDHE has not updated how many people have been tested for COVID-19 in Kansas. however, as of Tuesday, that number was 417.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

Jayhawks Finish No. 1 in Associated...

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Two days after earning the top spot in the final 2019-20 USA TODAY Coaches’ ...

March 18, 2020 Comments

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni...

Sports News

March 18, 2020

Media reports: Broncos agree to tra...

Sports News

March 18, 2020

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3-18

COVID-19 Kansas News

March 18, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3...
March 18, 2020Comments
Free Fares For All Public...
March 18, 2020Comments
Commodities Distribution ...
March 18, 2020Comments
Evictions and Foreclosure...
March 18, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH