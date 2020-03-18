Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3-18

Five new confirmed cases of COVID-19/Coronavirus in Kansas are announced on Wednesday, bringing the total in the state to 23.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that the new cases remain mostly in the eastern part of the state as now Leavenworth County becomes the eighth county in Kansas to confirm a case of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the five new cases are spread between Johnson (11), Wyandotte (5) and Leavenworth (2) counties. Other counties impacted include: Butler, Douglas, Ford, Franklin and Miami.

There is still only one death confirmed by COVID-19 in the state.

As of Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m., Saline County and its contiguous counties do not have any positive cases of COVID-19.

The KDHE has not updated how many people have been tested for COVID-19 in Kansas. however, as of Tuesday, that number was 417.