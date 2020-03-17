Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3-17

Seven new cases of COVID-19 popped up across the state on Tuesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports that there are currently 16 confirmed positive cases across Kansas, but still only one death as of Tuesday afternoon.

Douglas was the latest county to have a resident test positive for COVID-19.

Johnson County currently has 10 confirmed cases and Wyandotte has three. No other county has more than one case and Saline, along with its contiguous counties still has no confirmed positive tests of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon.

There are reports of positive cases coming from Ford and Miami counties, however, the KDHE says that those patients are from out of state and the CDC includes those positive cases to the individuals’ respective home state. The Ford County case, which involves a male over the age of 60, is a resident of Oregon. Meanwhile, the Miami County case involves a subject from Missouri. Both are currently being treated in Kansas.

With the two out of state subjects testing positive for COVID-19, that brings the state’s unofficial total to 18 confirmed tests.

The KDHE says as of Tuesday afternoon, 417 total people have been tested around the state.