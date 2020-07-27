Kansas Could Revert Back to Phase 2 of Reopening

If the trend in Kansas of COVID-19 new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continues Governor Laura Kelly says she will recommend reversing the state back to Phase 2 of the Ad Astra re-opening plan, meaning among other things there would be no mass gatherings over 15 people and bars and night clubs would have to close.

At a media conference Monday afternoon, the governor said the numbers in Kansas are at an all time high. There are 26,172 cases from 103 counties with 335 deaths reported. There are currently 1,644 hospitalizations.

The Governor said the state has had 325 outbreaks (131 active), accounting for 7,448 associated cases and 235 associated deaths.

Governor Laura Kelly said that the average age of the new cases, and hospitalizations, is decreasing. The average age of COVID-19 cases is 37.

“If we continue with this trajectory, I will have no other choice than to recommend we move back to Phase 2 of reopening,” Kelly said.

Kelly indicated that unless things change she would recommend taking a step back to Phase 2 next week.

Some of the details of Phase 2 include: