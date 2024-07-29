Kansas Corn Summer Listening Tour

The Kansas Corn Growers Associations is inviting everyone to join them for a great dinner, and an opportunity to network with area growers, Kansas corn leaders, and staff.

You can learn how Kansas Corn is working for corn growers to build markets, educate and advocate for our industry in on the state and national levels. Kansas Corn hosts this annual Summer Listening Tour to meet with corn farmers to discuss the many issues surrounding the corn and ag industries.

The organization is hosting dinners in four Kansas communities in August. Kansas Corn leaders and staff will focus on discussion around the issues that matter to corn growers, and getting feedback from participants. Growers can connect with Kansas Corn in Garnett, Iuka, Oberlin and Wamego.