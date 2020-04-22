Kansas Continues to Lead in Wind Energy

Kansas is once again a national leader in wind-generated renewable energy.

According to the Kansas Department of Commerce, the American Wind Energy Association’s Annual Market Report indicates Kansas ranks No. 2 in the nation for wind energy production as a share of total electricity generation, joining Iowa as one of only two states with more than 40 percent of the state’s total electricity produced by wind power in 2019.

Governor Laura Kelly noted the increase in wind energy production in the state.

“Wind energy is now the state’s largest source of electricity, which translates into savings for electricity customers – residences and businesses – across Kansas,” the Governor said.

Key metrics and rankings highlight the success of Kansas’ continued investment in wind energy.

Wind energy as a percentage of total energy production: 41.40%, No. 2 in the nation

Installed wind capacity: 6,128 MW, No. 4 in the nation

Number of wind turbines: 3,160, No. 5 in the nation

Direct wind industry jobs in 2019: 5,000-plus

Capital investment in wind projects through 2019: $11.4 billion

“Not only is Kansas wind energy production good for the environment, it’s also good for business,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The wind energy sector employs thousands of Kansans and contributes billions of dollars in capital investment to our state each year.”

The annual reports provide an in-depth look at U.S. wind energy each year. Wind is now the largest source of renewable energy in the U.S., reliably supplying more than seven percent of the country’s electricity.

For more information on wind energy in Kansas, visit www.kansascommerce.gov/wind.