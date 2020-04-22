Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Light Rain

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 52 °

Kansas Continues to Lead in Wind Energy

Todd PittengerApril 22, 2020

Kansas is once again a national leader in wind-generated renewable energy.

According to the Kansas Department of Commerce, the American Wind Energy Association’s Annual Market Report indicates Kansas ranks No. 2 in the nation for wind energy production as a share of total electricity generation, joining Iowa as one of only two states with more than 40 percent of the state’s total electricity produced by wind power in 2019.

Governor Laura Kelly noted the increase in wind energy production in the state.

“Wind energy is now the state’s largest source of electricity, which translates into savings for electricity customers – residences and businesses – across Kansas,” the Governor said.

Key metrics and rankings highlight the success of Kansas’ continued investment in wind energy.

  • Wind energy as a percentage of total energy production: 41.40%, No. 2 in the nation
  • Installed wind capacity: 6,128 MW, No. 4 in the nation
  • Number of wind turbines: 3,160, No. 5 in the nation
  • Direct wind industry jobs in 2019: 5,000-plus
  • Capital investment in wind projects through 2019: $11.4 billion

“Not only is Kansas wind energy production good for the environment, it’s also good for business,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The wind energy sector employs thousands of Kansans and contributes billions of dollars in capital investment to our state each year.”

The annual reports provide an in-depth look at U.S. wind energy each year. Wind is now the largest source of renewable energy in the U.S., reliably supplying more than seven percent of the country’s electricity.

For more information on wind energy in Kansas, visit www.kansascommerce.gov/wind.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Kansas Continues to Lead in Wind En...

Kansas is once again a national leader in wind-generated renewable energy. According to the Kansa...

April 22, 2020 Comments

Small Business Spotlight: Revolutio...

Top News

April 22, 2020

Saline County Holds Steady With 17 ...

COVID-19 Top News

April 21, 2020

USD 305 Recognizes Retiring Faculty...

Top News

April 21, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Continues to Lead ...
April 22, 2020Comments
Vehicle Damaged
April 21, 2020Comments
Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4...
April 21, 2020Comments
Construction Equipment St...
April 21, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH