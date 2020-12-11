Kansas Congressmen Support Texas Lawsuit Challenging Joe Biden’s Electoral Win

Republicans Roger Marshall and Ron Estes are joining more than 100 of their Republican peers in the U.S. House of Representatives to back a Texas lawsuit to thwart a Joe Biden presidency.

Both Congressmen’s names were included in a legal brief with the U.S. Supreme Court challenging election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The brief argues that those four states broke federal law by changing local voter laws ahead of the election without going through their respective state legislatures. As of last night, Nebraska was among 18 states backing the suit, which appears to be headed for the U.S. Supreme Court.