Kansas College Rapist Cases Still Open

Authorities continue to investigate past cases believed to involve the Kansas College Rapist. Almost all cases coincided with a break from classes at KU or K-State.

According to he Riley County Police Department, as the upcoming school break approaches, they want to remind students that areas of high-density student housing are often targeted by criminals during breaks in the academic calendar because a majority of residents are out of town.

Both the Lawrence Police Department and the Riley County Police Department continue to jointly investigate cases involving the Kansas College Rapist (http://kansascollegerapist.com/ ). With the exception of the very first incident, each rape coincided with a break from classes at the University of Kansas or Kansas State University.

We encourage all residents to be vigilant in exercising personal safety and report any suspicious activity during the upcoming break. For those who do not travel, it is important to pay extra attention to activities surrounding your home.

Our departments offer the tips below to help students in combatting crimes of all types. As always, to report crimes in progress, call 911 immediately. For non-emergent reports call (785) 537-2112 in Manhattan and (785) 832-7509 in Lawrence. You may also contact CrimeStoppers by calling (785) 539-7777 in Manhattan and (785) 843-TIPS in Lawrence. We are still actively investigating the Kansas College Rapist cases and will continue to follow up on any tips we receive. We encourage anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

RESIDENTIAL SAFETY

Keep doors and windows closed and locked.

Install good quality locks on doors and windows. Deadbolt door locks are always best. Sliding glass patio doors are frequent points of entry for burglars. They should always be reinforced by wedging a stick or pole firmly in the lower track behind the door.

Unplug your automatic overhead garage door opener when leaving for an extended period of time.

Install peepholes in doors.

Keep shrubbery trimmed so doors and windows are not obscured.

Ask reliable neighbors to watch your residence when you are away. Keep newspapers, handbills, and mail picked-up while you are gone.

Keep valuables well hidden especially checkbooks and extra checks. Record and safely store serial numbers from valuable items, such as electronics and firearms.

Keep premises well lit at night.

Never let strangers into your home

Never give information indicating when you will or will not be at home to those you don’t know or through social media.

Never let strangers know if you live alone.

If you are gone overnight, use automatic timers on interior lights to give the appearance that the residence is occupied.

PERSONAL SAFETY