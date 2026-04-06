Kansas Beef Council Host Girls Who Grill

The Kansas Beef Council hosted its first Girls Who Grill event March 27 at the Stanley Stout Center in Manhattan, welcoming 14 collegiate women for an afternoon of hands-on beef grilling and networking.

According to the Kansas Livestock Association, the event was part of a state-national effort to amplify the beef industry’s summer grilling campaign. It featured a full lineup of educational programming designed for all experience levels.

Kansas State University meat scientist Erin Beyer discussed beef cuts, palatability and cooking techniques before walking participants through the basics of charcoal grilling and grilling safety. KBC Director of Nutrition Abby Heidari was on hand to talk about beef nutrition. Attendees then crafted their own compound butter before heading to the grills.

The afternoon wrapped up with a friendly grilling competition, giving participants a chance to put their new skills to work. Judges selected the top three winners before attendees enjoyed all the finished steaks together.

Girls Who Grill is designed to invite women with diverse backgrounds and areas of influence to learn more about grilling beef while networking with peers. KBC’s inaugural event drew strong participation and enthusiasm, setting a solid foundation for future events tied to the national campaign.