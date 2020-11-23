Kansas Applies For Title 32 Authority Extension

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly today announced that she has sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting his approval of an extension to Title 32 authority, allowing Kansas to continue utilizing the Kansas National Guard in its efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, keep Kansans safe, and keep schools and businesses open.

Title 32 allows governors to mobilize their state’s national guard in order to respond to natural disasters or other emergencies.

“Our Soldiers and Airman play a vital role in Kansas’ response to COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said. “With the President’s approval, this extension will enable Kansas to maintain community-based testing, continue distributing medical and testing supplies, and ensure Kansas businesses can stay open.”

In the letter, Governor Kelly requests that President Trump approve and direct the Office of Management and Budget, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Secretary of Defense to extend Title 32 and 100% of funding for up to 500 members of the Kansas National Guard through March 31, 2021.

“On behalf of the State of Kansas, I want to thank President Trump and his administration for their invaluable support so far as we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Kelly said. “I appreciate his consideration of my request, and I remain committed to partnering with him to support coronavirus recovery efforts here at home.”

Read Governor Kelly’s letter here.