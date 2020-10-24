Salina, KS

Now: 40 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 40 ° | Lo: 35 °

Kansas Amber Alert Issued

KSAL StaffOctober 24, 2020

An Amber Alert has been issued in an effort to find two missing Kansas children.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations is looking for 7-year-old Nora Jackson and 3-year-old Aven Jackson. They were last seen in the 14900 block of Hillside Road in Leavenworth.

Nora has blonde-brown shoulder-length hair, a slender build and blue or hazel eyes. It’s unknown what she was last seen wearing. Aven also has blonde hair, blue eyes and a slender build.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 1:16 p.m. in the 14900 block of Hillside, where responding deputies located two deceased juvenile males in a residence and Nora and Aven missing.

The girls’ father, Donny Jackson, is suspected in the abduction. Donny Jackson, 40, is 5’11” and weighs 190 pounds. He has long brown hair with a slight red color and blue eyes. He also has a full beard. It’s unknown what he was last wearing.

There is no known direction of travel, but Donny Jackson drives a black 2008 Honda Civic with Kansas license 266MXB.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Kansas Amber Alert Issued

An Amber Alert has been issued in an effort to find two missing Kansas children. The Kansas Bureau ...

October 24, 2020 Comments

2020 State Football Brackets

Sports News

October 24, 2020

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â...

Sports News

October 24, 2020

Big BooBash Virtual Costume Contest

Top News

October 24, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Upland Game Bird Seasons ...
October 24, 2020Comments
38 New Saline County COVI...
October 23, 2020Comments
USD 305 Resumes Half Day ...
October 23, 2020Comments
Attempted Capital Murder ...
October 23, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH