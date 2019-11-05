Salina, KS

Over 7 Tons of Unused Medicines Collected

Todd PittengerNovember 5, 2019

Kansans safely disposed of more than seven tons of unused and unwanted medicines during the recent National Drug Take-Back Day.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Kansas law enforcement officers collected 14,096 pounds of medicines at 104 locations throughout the state during the event, according to a report from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

Locally, in Salina, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office gathering 222.6 pounds in expired prescription drugs.

“Safe storage and proper disposal are the keys to preventing the accidental or intentional misuse of prescription medications,” Schmidt said. “Kansans continue to recognize the importance of safely disposing of their unused medicines during these semi-annual Drug Take-Back events. I appreciate the leadership of the DEA and local law enforcement agencies in providing this service for Kansans.”

Kansans have safely destroyed a total of 190,820 pounds of medications in the 18 collection days that have been held since 2010. Law enforcement agencies turn the drugs they collect over to the DEA, which safely destroys the medications.

Unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at many local law enforcement locations as well as a limited number of other locations. Kansans should contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.

 

 

