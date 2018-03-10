Kanopolis Woman Hurt in Crash

A woman from Kanopolis was hurt in a two vehicle head on crash in Ellsworth late Friday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Alexandria Greenwood from Kanopolis was driving a 2005 Lincoln LS passenger car, headed east on K 156 Highway. She turned to go west on 8th Street, and was struck head on by a 2007 Freightliner semi.

Greenwood, who was buckled up, was hurt. She was transported to the hospital in Salina. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened at 9:25 Friday night at the intersection of K 156 Highway and 8th Street in Ellsworth.