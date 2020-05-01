Salina, KS

Kanopolis Lake Level to Briefly Drop

Todd PittengerMay 1, 2020

The water level at Kanopolis Lake will be a little lower than normal for the month of May.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, due to construction work they will manage, as weather conditions allow, the Kanopolis Lake level lower than typical for the month of May. This action is being taken to support ongoing construction activities which include replacement of the intake tower’s outlet gates.

The lake’s conservation pool level is 1463.00 feet mean sea level. The current lake level is 1462.50 feet and this elevation will be the operating target until construction work is complete.

The Kanopolis intake tower is designed with an uncontrolled weir in addition to the two outlet gates. The bottom of this weir aligns with the conservation pool level. The weir allows an uncontrolled discharge of water through the outlet works when the lake elevation rises above elevation 1463.00. Maintaining the lake below 1463.00 allows for the control of releases which supports access needed to complete construction activities and associated inspections.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

