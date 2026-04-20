Kanopolis Beginning Seasonal Refill

A dam repair project is transitioning into a new phase, and an area lake is beginning its seasonal fill.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced an extension to the major outlet channel repair project at Kanopolis Dam. The project will now include the placement of additional riprap downstream to increase erosion protection, with an expected completion date in July.

According to the Corps, this significant repair project, which addresses issues identified in a 2020 inspection, has been underway to fix erosion and other damages in the outlet channel. The initial work involved replacing existing riprap and addressing the underlying geology that contributed to erosion since the dam’s completion in 1948.

Although the channel work is complete, this new phase adds another layer of riprap downstream from the outlet channel to provide enhanced stability.

There is good news for lake users: the dam’s gates have been operational since the end of March. This allows Kanopolis Lake to begin its seasonal fill and return to normal operations.

However, the extended project timeline may affect some visitors. Riverside Campground will remain closed to reservations to accommodate the additional construction, impacting the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is offering to help impacted campers with existing reservations move to another available park.

“The additional riprap is a crucial enhancement that will bolster the long-term integrity and safety of the dam’s outlet structure,” said Ryan Williams, park manager at Kanopolis Lake. “We understand the campground closure is an inconvenience, especially over a holiday weekend, and we are committed to working with affected campers to find alternative arrangements. The good news is this phase of construction doesn’t affect lake levels, which is great for everyone who enjoys Kanopolis Lake.”