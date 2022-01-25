K-State’s Lepak to Tutor Tight Ends and Fullbacks

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman announced today that Wildcat senior offensive quality control coach Brian Lepak has been promoted to a full-time assistant coach tutoring the fullbacks and tight ends.

Lepak recently completed his first year in Manhattan, which included coaching the tight ends and fullbacks during K-State’s Texas Bowl victory over LSU.

“Brian’s promotion allows for a seamless transition in our program as he stepped in and provided a great deal of insight and assistance over the course of the last season,” Klieman said. “He brings a great amount of energy, intelligence and football knowledge to our staff room, and I know that our tight ends and fullbacks will benefit greatly from his leadership.”

During the win over the Tigers, Lepak saw four of his pupils catch passes, including two by senior tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe that went for 29 yards.

“I am honored and humbled that Coach Klieman has chosen me for the opportunity to coach tight ends and fullbacks at Kansas State,” Lepak said. “We will pursue excellence in everything we do, from recruiting to off-season workouts, from drills to execution on gameday. No one will out work us, and we hope to make the alumni, former players and coaches, and students proud to claim us as part of the Wildcat family. My family and I are beyond blessed to call Manhattan our home.”

Prior to coming to Manhattan, Lepak served one year as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Southern. During his lone season in Baton Rouge, Lepak helped the Jaguars earn a top-20 final ranking during the 2021 spring season. Under Lepak’s watch, all five Southern offensive linemen earned All-SWAC honors, including three first-team performers. Southern finished the COVID-shortened spring season with a 5-1 record.

Lepak spent the previous three seasons as a graduate assistant at Oklahoma. While on the Sooner staff, Lepak assisted with the offensive line that helped pave the way for multiple national award winners – including two Heisman trophy winners – and helped lead the team to three consecutive Big 12 Championships and College Football Playoff appearances. In 2018, the offensive line was awarded the Joe Moore Award for the nation’s most outstanding offensive line unit.

Lepak spent the 2014-16 seasons as a graduate assistant at Indiana.

A native of Claremore, Oklahoma, Lepak was an offensive lineman for two seasons at Colorado State before transferring to Oklahoma where he spent three seasons, including the 2010 Big 12 Championship team, while he was an Academic All-American that year.

After completing his playing career, Lepak was awarded the Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholar Award and attended law school at the University of Oklahoma College of Law where he was a member of the Oklahoma Law Review. He graduated in 2014 and was admitted to the Oklahoma Bar Association the same year. In addition to his law degree, he has dual degrees in Accounting and Finance from the OU Price College of Business where he was the Outstanding Senior in Accounting.

Lepak and his wife, Colleen, have two children, Thomas and Penelope.