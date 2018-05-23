Salina, KS

K-State’s Hale Library Damaged by Fire

Jeremy BohnMay 23, 2018

The library on the campus of K-State in Manhattan is closed after a fire on Tuesday evening.

According to officials with the school, the fire started around 4 p.m. when smoke was reported coming from Hale Library on campus. Fire crews arrived and the building was evacuated. Crews worked to contain the fire in northwest portion of the building in the attic.

The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported. It is unclear at this time the extent of damage done, however, the university says that many of its online student systems are currently offline to protect the university’s data center. The library will remain closed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

