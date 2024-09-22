K-State’s Big 12 Home Opener Slated for Morning Kick

By K-State Athletics Release September 22, 2024

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Sunday that Kansas State’s Big 12 home opener against Oklahoma State will kick at 11 a.m., and will be televised by ESPN.

Kansas State will be in search of its second-straight home victory over the Cowboys for the first time since 2012 and 2014. Two years ago in Manhattan, K-State earned a 48-0 shutout over ninth-ranked OSU, which was the largest ever shutout win by a lower-ranked team against a team ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25.

Tickets for the game against Oklahoma State can be purchased online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, September 28 (All Times Central)

Oklahoma State at K-State11 a.m.ESPN
BYU at Baylor11 a.m.FS1
Colorado at UCF2:30 p.m.FOX
TCU at Kansas2:30 p.m.ESPN+
Iowa State at Houston6 p.m.FS1
Cincinnati at Texas Tech7 p.m.ESPN2
Arizona at Utah9:15 p.m.ESPN