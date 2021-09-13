Salina, KS

K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

K-State Athletics ReleaseSeptember 13, 2021

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was honored following his impressive performance against Southern Illinois as he has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

A product of Kansas City, Missouri, Anudike-Uzomah is the seventh Wildcat to be named the conference’s newcomer of the week since the award began in 2016. He is the fourth honoree in the last two years as Deuce Vaughn was earned the award twice last season and Will Howard earned the nod once.

Anudike-Uzomah set career highs in tackles (5), tackles for loss (3.0) and sacks (3.0) against SIU. Two of his sacks forced fumbles in the fourth quarter, which K-State recovered to help preserve a 31-23 victory.

Kansas State closes out the non-conference portion of its 2021 season by hosting Nevada on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game kicks off at 1 p.m., and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

