K-State to Wear Wildfire Recovery Helmet Decal for TaxAct Texas Bowl

K-State Athletics ReleaseDecember 21, 2021

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas State football program will wear a special decal on the back of its helmets when the Wildcats take the field for the TaxAct Texas Bowl in support of Kansans who were affect by last week’s wildfires, K-State Athletics officials announced Tuesday.

Many K-Staters and fellow Kansans in Western Kansas were dealt a devasting blow on December 15 when fires fueled by 100-plus mile an hour winds burned over 400,000 acres of pasture, destroying homes, vehicles, barns, equipment, pets and killing thousands of head of cattle.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the many Kansans who were affected by the recent storms and wildfires,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “This helmet sticker is a small department-wide gesture that will let all K-Staters and those effected by this storm know that we are with them as they rebuild their lives and their livelihoods.”

Fans wishing to donate to the recovery of the wildfires can click here to select how they want their contributions used.

Kansas State takes on LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on January 4, 2022, inside NRG Stadium in Houston. The game kicks off at 8 p.m., and will be shown on ESPN.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

