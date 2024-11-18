K-State to Kickoff at 7, KU at 2:30

The Big 12 Conference and its television partners have announced that Kansas State’s Senior Day contest this Saturday against Cincinnati will kick off at 7 p.m. and be shown on ESPN2.

This will be K-State’s eighth nighttime game out of its 11 contests this season, and it also the first and only time this season the Wildcats will host games in consecutive weeks.

The KU Jayhawks will kickoff at 2:30. Kansas hosts Colorado, and with a win would become bowl eligible.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, November 23 (All Times Central)