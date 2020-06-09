Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 87 ° | Lo: 54 °

K-State To Have In-Person Classes This Fall; Adjusts Calendar

Kansas State UniversityJune 9, 2020

Kansas State University will resume in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester, but is moving the start and end dates of the semester up one week.

Under the adjusted fall 2020 semester academic calendar, the first day of classes will be Monday, Aug. 17. The last day of classes will be Friday, Dec. 4, with finals week from Dec. 7-11. The last day for in-person on-campus instruction will be on Nov. 20, right before the student Thanksgiving break. Following the break, the last two weeks of the semester, including final exams, will be completed using distance methods.

“We are making these adjustments to the fall 2020 academic calendar to reduce the risk for students, their families and their communities by reducing the need for students to travel back after Thanksgiving and then leave again several weeks later for the semester break,” said Charles Taber, K-State provost and executive vice president. “Rather than traveling three times in a four-week period, students will only have to travel once.”

Taber said the adjustments also are to reduce the risk on all K-State campuses and their communities.

The university will announce specific guidelines in the coming weeks on how in-person classes will be conducted based on guidance from state and local health officials as well as the university’s COVID-19 working groups. Taber said full operations on the K-State campus will also include limiting densities in indoor areas, including classrooms, and the continued use of social distancing, face masks and appropriate hygiene practices. Teaching and learning approaches combining both in-person and distance methods are also being developed.

Taber said it is also anticipated that university commencement ceremonies set for Dec. 11 and 12 will be moved up as well. Dates, times and venues will be announced once plans are finalized.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

K-State To Have In-Person Classes T...

Kansas State University will resume in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester, but is moving the ...

June 9, 2020 Comments

Damaging Wind Possible Late Tuesday

Top News

June 9, 2020

Festival in Your Yard

Kansas News

June 8, 2020

House Ransacked; Property Stolen

Kansas News

June 8, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Festival in Your Yard
June 8, 2020Comments
House Ransacked; Property...
June 8, 2020Comments
Arrest In Stolen Money Ca...
June 8, 2020Comments
Solomon Student Earns Sch...
June 8, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH