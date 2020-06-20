K-State suspends all voluntary workouts for football student athletes

K-State Athletics has paused all voluntary workouts for football student athletes says the school.

After a string of positive COVID-19 test results Kansas State Athletics, in conjunction with the university and county medical officials, has paused all voluntary workouts for football student athletes for 14 days.

As of Friday, June 19, 14 student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 following PCR testing of more than 130 student athletes says the school. The 14 that tested positive are being medically managed according to local, state, national and CDC guidelines, which starts with self-isolation for 10 days and until the patient is without fever for 72 hours without medication.

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” says Athletics Director Gene Taylor. “Following the most recent test results, we felt like temporarily pausing all football workouts and access to our facilities was the best decision for everyone. We continue to take this situation very seriously and want to do everything we can to get back to workouts soon.”

The Athletics Department says it will continue to work closely and communicate with county and university health officials to evaluate the situation and continue best practices.