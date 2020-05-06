K-State Student From Abilene Recipient of Scholarship Award

A K-State Student from Abilene is recognized in the A.Q. Miller School of Journalism with a scholarship.

Bailey Short, senior in journalism and mass communications, has been awarded the Ehrsam Memorial Scholarship.

“The A.Q. Miller School has a long, proud history of providing media education, a tradition that began in 1910, when a journalism program was created to serve the state’s growing media industry,” said Steve Smethers, the director of the A.Q. Miller School. “Through the years, grateful alumni have remembered us well with their financial support. In fact, we award among the highest level of scholarships in the entire College of Arts and Sciences.”

Smethers said the university shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the annual scholarship banquet, a longstanding tradition.

The 110-year-old program awards bachelor’s degrees in advertising, journalism and public relations, as well as resident master’s degrees focused in community journalism or health communication, and an online master’s program in strategic communications.

The 2020-2021 scholarship winners are:

Bailey Short, senior in journalism and mass communications, Ehrsam Memorial Scholarship, Abilene; Lucas Ervin, junior in journalism and mass communications, Max E. and Jean Hollinger Scholarship in JMC and Todd F. Simon Memorial Scholarship for Public Relations, Atchison; Bailey Britton, junior in journalism and mass communications, Max E. and Jean Hollinger Scholarship in JMC, Colby; Kiara Kilian, freshman in journalism and mass communications, Gomer T. Davies Memorial Scholarship, Concordia; Sarah Onken, senior in journalism and mass communications, Max E. and Jean Hollinger Scholarship in JMC, Derby; Paden Bedford, senior in journalism and mass communications, Max E. and Jean Hollinger Scholarship in JMC, De Soto; Thayne Benoit, junior in journalism and mass communications, Helen Hostetter Journalism and Digital Media Scholarship, Esbon; James Erickson, freshman in journalism and mass communications, Max E. and Jean Hollinger Scholarship in JMC, El Dorado; Ryan Volk, sophomore in journalism and mass communications, Aubrey E. and Jewell I. Bilger Scholarship, Goodland; Cassidy Crites, senior in journalism and mass communications, Debra D. Leckron-Miller & William J. Miller Journalism Scholarship and W. Lee & Susie Ruggels Scholarship in Journalism and Mass Communications, Great Bend.