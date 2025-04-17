K-State Salina Hosts Egg Hunt On Good Friday

K-State Salina will be organizing a fun egg hunt for children tomorrow.

On Good Friday, K-State Salina will be hosting a “Spring Egg Hunt” from 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm. According to the school, the event will be held at the Student Life Center and will be categorized in three groups. The groups will be set depending on age.

The times and age groups for each egg hunt is:

Ages 0-3 @4:00 pm

Ages 4-7 @4:30 pm

Ages 8 and up @5:00 pm

The event will include a photo booth and children can take pictures with the Easter bunny who will be in attendance.

The Spring Egg Hunt will start at 3:30 pm on 2310 Centennial Rd.

