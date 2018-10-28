K-State Mourns Student Athlete

Kansas State student-athlete Samantha Scott , a member of the Wildcat rowing team, passed away from a sudden illness on Saturday.

Scott, 23, was a four-year member of the rowing team and the squad’s top coxswain this season. An architectural engineering major and a native of Fort Morgan, Colo., she was also an Academic All-Big 12 selection last season while leading the team’s 1v8 and 1v4 boats.

Samantha was a great leader for our program and more importantly a great person,” head coach Patrick Sweeney said. “She was so well-liked by all of her teammates and had such a big impact on our program both on and off the water. We are all still in a state of shock, and we will continue to keep her family in our thoughts and prayers.”