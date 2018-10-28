K-State Mourns Student Athlete

Kansas State student-athlete Samantha Scott, a member of the Wildcat rowing team, passed away from a sudden illness on Saturday.
Scott, 23, was a four-year member of the rowing team and the squad’s top coxswain this season. An architectural engineering major and a native of Fort Morgan, Colo., she was also an Academic All-Big 12 selection last season while leading the team’s 1v8 and 1v4 boats.
Samantha was a great leader for our program and more importantly a great person,” head coach Patrick Sweeney said. “She was so well-liked by all of her teammates and had such a big impact on our program both on and off the water. We are all still in a state of shock, and we will continue to keep her family in our thoughts and prayers.”
“We are all deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Samantha,” added Athletics Director Gene Taylor. “The Scott family will remain in our prayers during this time, and we will provide all of the necessary support we can for their entire family and also the members of our rowing program as they cope with this devastating loss.”