K-State, KU Both Going Temporarily Online Only

Todd PittengerMarch 12, 2020

The University of Kansas is extending its spring break due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus. University officials announced yesterday that the extended spring break will allow professors time to prepare online material by March 23rd, when classes will resume remotely. KU administrators will reassess the situation on a weekly basis starting March 28th.

https://coronavirus.ku.edu/

 

In-person classes will be suspended on all Kansas State University campuses from March 16-20 and classes will resume remotely March 23-27 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The suspension of classes March 16-20 provides time for faculty members to prepare to move classes online or to teach through other alternative methods. While completing classes remotely, students are strongly encouraged to remain at their permanent homes away from campus, unless they cannot return home.

https://www.k-state.edu/today/info/announcement/?id=62941

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

