K-State is Smart Money

Kansas State University is again being recognized as the top university value in Kansas by Money magazine.

It’s the fourth year in a row that K-State is the highest-ranking Kansas school on Money’s list, which was developed to find schools that successfully combine quality and affordability. The magazine rates schools on factors dealing with quality of education, affordability and student outcomes.

K-State’s average starting salary of $51,600 for new graduates leads all Kansas schools on Money’s list. In fact, per the university’s latest post-graduation survey, 96% of new K-State graduates are employed or continuing their education six months after their graduation.

The Money rankings come on the heels of the survey by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, that also found K-State as the state’s top educational value. And a third national survey, The Princeton Review’s recently released “America’s Best 385 Colleges,” finds K-State is one of the best in the nation for student-centered services. According to the survey, K-State is No. 2 in the nation for best quality of life, town-gown relations and health services. The university is No. 3 nationally for happiest students and for students who love their college, and No. 7 for best-run colleges and for athletic facilities.

“These latest rankings by Money magazine, SmartAsset and the Princeton Review all agree: K-State is a great place to get the quality education needed for a successful career,” said Charles Taber, provost and executive vice president. “At K-State, we make it easy to find a career you’ll love by offering more than 250 academic options. And we make education affordable by awarding more than $248 million in student aid annually, including more than $42 million in scholarships.”

Award-winning faculty and key student services, such as K-State First, the university’s first-year student success program, and the Career Center, which last year brought more than 800 global employers to campus to interview students about jobs and internships, are just a few of the ways K-State helps students stay on track to degree completion and be career-ready once they graduate.