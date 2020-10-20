Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 41 °

K-State Holds Weekly Football Press Conference Prior to Sunflower Showdown

K-State Athletics ReleaseOctober 20, 2020

Watch: Chris Klieman  |  Harry Trotter  |  Briley Moore  |  Jahron McPherson  |  Wyatt Hubert

Listen: Wildcats Uncut


MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media via Zoom on Tuesday as the Wildcats prepare to host the Sunflower Showdown this Saturday against Kansas inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. A complete transcript of Klieman’s press conference – which was also streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – and players are posted below. The Wildcats and Jayhawks kick at 11 a.m., in a game televised on FS1.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

KU’s Pooka Williams Jr. opts out of season

October 19, 2020 9:34 pm

Kansas Football Falls at West Virginia, 38-17

October 17, 2020 8:02 pm

KU’s Silvio De Sousa opts out for the upcom...

October 16, 2020 5:10 pm

KU’s Coach Miles Won’t Travel to ...

 11:31 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State Holds Weekly Football Press...

Watch: Chris Klieman  |  Harry Trotter  |  Briley Moore  |  Jahron McPherson  |  Wyatt ...

October 20, 2020 Comments

K-State Scientists Awarded For Pion...

Kansas News

October 20, 2020

U.S. Sen. Moran Works for Suicide P...

Kansas News

October 20, 2020

Salina Radio Stations Sold

Top News

October 20, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

K-State Scientists Awarde...
October 20, 2020Comments
U.S. Sen. Moran Works for...
October 20, 2020Comments
Irrigation Innovation Con...
October 20, 2020Comments
Friends of the Library Pl...
October 20, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH