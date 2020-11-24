Salina, KS

K-State Holds Weekly Football Press Conference Before Trip to Baylor

K-State Athletics ReleaseNovember 24, 2020

Watch: Chris Klieman  |  Briley Moore  |  Christian Duffie  |  Kiondre Thomas

Listen: Wildcats Uncut


MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media via Zoom on Tuesday prior to the Wildcats’ contest this Saturday at Baylor. A complete transcript of Klieman’s press conference – which was also streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – and players are posted below. K-State and Baylor kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday inside McLane Stadium, and the game will be shown on ESPN2

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

