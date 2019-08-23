Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 68 °

K-State Football Announces 2019 Team Captains

K-State Athletics ReleaseAugust 23, 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State announced Friday seven team captains that will represent the Wildcats throughout the 2019 following a team vote during the final week of fall camp.

The seven players chosen by their teammates are quarterback Skylar Thompson, defensive tackle Trey Dishon, safety Denzel Goolsby, defensive end Wyatt Hubert, wide receiver Dalton Schoen, defensive end Reggie Walker and center Adam Holtorf.

All seven players are serving as team captains for the first time in their career. Hubert is just the eighth sophomore in program history to be named a captain. He is joined on that list by Mark Simoneau (1997), Terry Pierce (2001), Josh Freeman (2007), Alex Hrebec (2009), current K-State QB coach Collin Klein (2010), B.J. Finney (2012) and Dalton Risner (2016).

The seven team captains will join their teammates on Saturday for a “Meet the Cats” autograph session on the concourse of Bill Snyder Family Stadium from 2-3 p.m. Fans are asked to park on the west side of the stadium and enter through Gate B for the autograph session, while they are asked to limit the number of items to one per person and encouraged to provide their own item to be signed. The K-State Super Store at the Stadium on the west side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium will be open for the event.

K-State is closing in on a sellout for the season opener against Nicholls next Saturday, August 31, when the Wildcats usher in a new era of K-State football under head coach Chris Klieman. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

The game against the Colonels kicks off at 6 p.m., inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 8-21

August 22, 2019 9:45 am

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Press Conference 8-20

August 20, 2019 3:40 pm

K-State, Mittie Agree to Contract Extension T...

August 16, 2019 10:49 am

K-State Reports for First Fall Camp Under Chr...

August 1, 2019 4:59 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: HS FB Tour 2019 – Southeas...

Our High School Football Preview Tour continues to roll on. The Rocking M Media sports staff is p...

August 23, 2019 Comments

K-State Football Announces 2019 Tea...

Sports News

August 23, 2019

Central Kansas Outdoors – 8/24

Sports News

August 23, 2019

Over 170 Eyeglass Frames Stolen

Kansas News

August 23, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Over 170 Eyeglass Frames ...
August 23, 2019Comments
Good Samaritan Hit by Tru...
August 23, 2019Comments
FHSU Journey Campaign Rea...
August 23, 2019Comments
Summer Reading Program Pu...
August 23, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH