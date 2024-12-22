K-State Falls at Wichita State

A 12-3 midway through the second half provided the lift Wichita State needed in a tight game, as the Shockers ended a 5-game losing streak to Kansas State with an 84-65 win on Saturday night before 8,253 fans at Koch Arena.

Wichita State (9-3) exploded for 55 second-half points on 63 percent (17-of-27) shooting, including 75 percent (3-of-4) from 3-point range, to blow open a game that was single digits for much of the night. The Shockers were also stellar from the free throw line, connecting on 18-of-20 attempts.

Senior Xavier Bell scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to pace four Shockers in double figures, while junior Corey Washington (18 points and 10 rebounds) and senior Quincy Ballard (10 points and 10 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles. Fifth-year Justin Hill also had double figures with 13 points.

K-State (6-5) was led by sophomore Macaleab Rich , who posted his first career 20-point game with a career-high 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range. Junior Brendan Hausen added 13 points on 4-of-8 field goals, all from 3-point range.

The Wildcats trailed for much of the first half before an 18-6 run to end the half gave them a 33-29 lead heading into the halftime break. The team went back and forth in the early going before a pivotal 12-3 run by the Shockers gave them a 56-48 lead with 9:38 to play.

A free throw by Hausen cut the deficit to 60-54 just after the third media timeout with 7:33 left, however, the Shockers scored on 3 straight possessions to push the lead into double figures at 66-54 and force a timeout by head coach Jerome Tang with 5:33 remaining.

Although K-State scored on back-to-back possessions out of the timeout to get within 66-58, WSU answered back with 5 of the next 7 points to go back up by double figures at the final media timeout with 3:41 to play. The lead exploded from there, as the Shockers ended their 5-game losing streak.

For the game, the Wildcats connected on 36.2 percent (25-of-69) from the field, including 28.1 percent (9-of-32) from the 3-point range, and made just 6-of-15 free throws.

WSU connected on an opponent-high 50.8 percent (30-of-59) from the field, including 44 points in the paint, and were stellar from the free throw line, hitting on 20-of-22 attempts. The Shockers also converted 12 Wildcat turnovers into 16 points, while allowing 6 points off just 8 turnovers. They also held a 16-2 advantage in fast-break points.

Bell scored his game-high 24 points on 9-of-17 field goals and 5-of-6 free throws, while Washington posted 18 points on 6-of-8 field goals and 4-of-4 free throws to go with his game-tying 10 rebounds. Ballard also posted 10 rebounds to go with 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting and 3 blocked shots. Hill scored his 13 points on 3-of-10 field goals and 6-of-6 free throws.

The game was the last in a 4-game series that began in 2021. The Wildcats won the first 3 in the series, including 65-59 at INTRUST Bank Arena on Dec. 5, 2021, 55-50 at Bramlage Coliseum on Dec. 3, 2022, and 69-60 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Dec. 21, 2023.

K-State opens Big 12 play on Monday, Dec. 30, as the Wildcats play host to No. 19/20 Cincinnati (9-1) at Bramlage Coliseum. Tip is set for 6 p.m., CT and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Tickets are available at kstatesports.com/tickets or by calling (800) 221.CATS.

HEAD COACH JEROME TANG

On the game…

“I want to first congratulate Coach (Paul) Mills and his team on an outstanding game tonight. They were better than us tonight especially in the second half. I thought their staff did a great job tonight putting a game plan together on how they wanted to attack us. They really exploited that in the second half and their guys were really connected. The crowd was great tonight and really gave them some juice. Coach Mills gets to have a Merry Christmas this year and I get to have a Christmas this year.”

On their ability to get to basket especially in the second half…

“They knew exactly who they wanted to attack. They set the screen and put their heads down and went to the goal. They are one of the fastest teams in the country. One of the big things we emphasized is that we want to keep them out of transition. They had 16 points off our turnovers and 16 fast-break points. That’s their strength and you can’t let a team play to their strengths.”

On giving any thoughts to using a bigger lineup in the second half…

“It wasn’t just that they were scoring in the paint. We couldn’t score on the other end. I thought the smaller lineup gave us a better opportunity. (Quincy) Ballard was unbelievable tonight. He impacted the game. We couldn’t get to the rim and score easily. They took us out of our ball-screen offense because of the drop and how he was guarding and protecting the paint. So, you had to go to some different actions, and they made us take some mid-range shots that we didn’t necessarily want to take. Their defense was really, really good.”

FIRST HALF

Wichita State enjoyed a quick start, scoring the game’s first 4 points en route to a 7-3 lead at the first media timeout at the 15:25 mark. The Wildcats strung together 5 straight points, including a layup by senior David N’Guessan and a 3-pointer from senior Coleman Hawkins , to cut the deficit to 9-8. However, back-to-back baskets by the Shockers pushed the lead back to 15-10 and forced head coach Jerome Tang to call his first timeout with 11:21 to play.

WSU maintained its lead, pushing ahead 23-15 after consecutive baskets, before K-State started to make its move. A 3-point play by sophomore Macaleab Rich sparked a 10-2 run that tied the game at 25-all and forced a timeout by head coach Paul Mills with 3:42 before halftime. Four different Wildcats scored in the run, including a layup by senior Max Jones and sophomore Mobi Ikegwuruka and a 3-pointer from junior Brendan Hausen .

After WSU regained the lead, 29-25, on back-to-back baskets, Rich continued his hot play with consecutive 3-pointers to give K-State its first lead at 31-29 with 1:09 to play. The Wildcats were able to get a defensive stop on consecutive possessions before junior C.J. Jones ended the half by driving to the basket and getting a layup to extend the lead to 33-29 at the break.

K-State connected on 37 percent (13-of-35) from the field in the first half, including 31 percent (5-of-16) from 3-point range, and was led by Rich’s game-high 13 points.

SECOND HALF

Much like the first half, WSU got off to a strong start, tying the game at 33-all on a pair of free throws and a layup. Corner 3-pointers by Hausen gave the Wildcats a lift and a 41-37 lead but a 7-0 run by the Shockers pushed them back ahead 44-41. A floater by C.J. Jones and a layup by N’Guessan pulled the Wildcats back ahead 45-44 at the first media timeout at the 14:40 mark.

A 3-pointer by junior Corey Washington sparked a 6-3 run, as WSU took the lead at 50-48 at the next media timeout less than 3 minutes later. The run grew to 12-3 out of the timeout, as the Shockers extended their lead to 56-48 at the 9:38 mark.

A layup by N’Guessan got K-State to within 58-53, but WSU scored on 3 straight possessions to pull ahead by double figures at 66-54 and force a timeout by Tang with 5:33 to play. Baskets by N’Guessan and Hawkins closed the deficit to 66-58 but the Shockers responded with 5 of the next 7 points to go ahead 71-60 at the final media timeout.

The lead only grew from there, as WSU scored 18 of the last 23 points to end its 5-game losing streak to K-State.

The Shockers hit on 63 percent (17-of-27) in the second half, including 75 percent (3-of-4) from 3-point range, and made 18 of 20 free throws. Xavier Bell and Washington had 13 and 12 points, respectively.

BEYOND THE BOXSCORE

K-State still leads the series, 23-12, with WSU, in this, the first meeting at Koch Arena since Nov. 21, 2000… The Shockers now own a 10-6 mark in games played in Wichita, including 8-3 at Koch Arena… The last time the Wildcats won at Koch Arena was Dec. 10, 1997.

K-State is now 187-61 in non-conference play since 2006-07.

K-State used a starting lineup of freshman David Castillo , junior Brendan Hausen , senior Max Jones , senior Coleman Hawkins and senior David N’Guessan for the second time… Hausen, M. Jones, Hawkins and N’Guessan have now started the first 11 games.

, junior , senior , senior and senior for the second time… Hausen, M. Jones, Hawkins and N’Guessan have now started the first 11 games. Hawkins now has 93 career starts (Illinois/K-State), M. Jones now has 92 career starts (Tampa/Cal State Fullerton/K-State) and N’Guessan now has 50 career starts (all at K-State)… All 11 of Hausen’s career starts have come at K-State.

This was the second career start for Castillo.

TEAM NOTES

K-State scored its 65 points on 36.2 percent (25-of-69) shooting, including 28.1 percent (9-of-32) from 3-point range, while making 40 percent (6-of-15) from the free throw line.

Wichita State hit on an opponent-high 50.8 percent (30-of-59) from the field.

Wichita State out-rebounded K-State, 42-38, including 33 defensive rebounds.

K-State’s 9 blocked shots were a season-high.

Wichita State held advantages in points off turnovers (16-6), points in the paint (44-28) and fast break points (16-2).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES