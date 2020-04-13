K-State Compiling Info for Small Businesses

The Technology Development Institute at the Kansas State University Carl R. Ice College of Engineering has assembled a COVID-19 resource guide and is disseminating this information through the Great Plains Technology and Manufacturing Cluster initiative.

The Great Plains TMC is an initiative launched in conjunction with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Regional Innovation Clusters program and several local partners across the state of Kansas. This initiative was established to serve as an informational and networking hub for manufacturers and technical entrepreneurs throughout the Great Plains region to access resources that can assist in developing, launching and growing new products and businesses.

In regards to the COVID-19 crisis, the Great Plains TMC is expanding its focus to provide affected K-State researchers, Kansas manufacturers and small business owners and their employees with the most up to date and relevant information from federal and state leaders. Visit greatplainstmc.org and click on the top banner for the COVID-19 resources page. In addition to COVID-19 business assistance, there are tips and advice for working from home, staying mentally healthy and resourceful webinars to utilize during the outbreak.

This information will be updated frequently, so the TDI recommends bookmarking the page and checking it often. TDI also suggests signing up for a free Great Plains TMC membership to view additional innovative information and updates, as well as sharing the information with any colleagues or businesses that could benefit from the COVID-19 resources and Great Plains TMC services.

For additional assistance or more information, email [email protected]