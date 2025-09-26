K-State Climbs in Best College Rankings

2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings , climbing 42 places to No. 88 among Best Value Schools. Kansas State University made one of its most significant improvements in recent years in the, climbing 42 places to No. 88 among Best Value Schools.

The university also advanced across other major categories. K-State rose seven spots to tie at No. 158 among National Universities and moved up to No. 84 among Top Public Schools, improving from No. 91 in last year’s rankings.

These gains build on steady progress over the past three years. Since 2024, K-State has improved by a total of 12 spots in the Overall National Universities ranking and seven spots in Top Public Schools, reflecting consistent upward momentum.

K-State's recognition in value, access and outcomes also grew this year. The university climbed six places to No. 112 among Best Colleges for Veterans, while its standing in Top Performers on Social Mobility rose five spots to No. 396. These measures reflect K-State's role in supporting students from a variety of backgrounds, including first-generation and non-traditional learners.

Academic program rankings demonstrated additional movement. The undergraduate economics program experienced the most significant increase, jumping 22 places to tie at No. 139, while undergraduate psychology appeared in the rankings for the first time at No. 113. The undergraduate computer science program improved slightly to No. 125. The undergraduate business program ranked at No. 131, and the undergraduate engineering program at No. 96.

The full U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 Best College Rankings are:

Overall – National Universities – No. 158

Top Public Schools, National Universities – No. 84

Best Value Schools, National Universities – No. 88

Top Performers on Social Mobility, National Universities – No. 396

Undergraduate Business Programs – No. 131

Undergraduate Economics Programs – No. 139

Undergraduate Computer Science Programs – No. 125

Undergraduate Engineering Programs (Doctorate) – No. 96

Undergraduate Psychology Programs – No. 113

Best Colleges for Veterans – No. 112

These results provide a snapshot of K-State’s current position among its peers. By continuing to strengthen academic programs and create opportunities for students, the university is building on a foundation that supports long-term growth for students, the state of Kansas and the broader higher education landscape.