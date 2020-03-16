K-State Announces Cancellation of Classes and Commencement

Kansas State University announced that it is on limited operations status through the end of the spring 2020 semester on Monday due to the on-going COVID-19 outbreak.

As part of being on limited operations status, the school announced that all in-person classes and in-person graduation ceremonies are canceled at all of its campuses, including K-State Polytechnic in Salina.

The school’s website explained more below:

The university plans to maintain its limited operations status through the end of the semester, based on the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. K-State will follow the guidance regarding events and mass gatherings for the next eight weeks.

The university has decided to cancel its in-person commencement ceremonies, which were scheduled for May 9, May 15 and May 16 on the Manhattan and Polytechnic campuses. The university is reviewing alternate methods to celebrate the academic achievements of our students and will release details later.

All employees — including student employees — will continue to get paid at regular rates during this emergency period.

These steps are based on recommendations from K-State’s Emergency Management Working Group. That group continues to meet daily to make recommendations for university operations adjustments as needed.

As of Monday, March 16 at 3:35 p.m., the school says that no known positive COVID-19 cases are associated with K-State.