K-9 Helps In Meth Arrest

Another drug related arrest is made in connection to a group of people tied to a February robbery.

Lt. Jeremiah Hayes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 26-year-old Valerie Vogel was taken into custody on Thursday after investigators found meth pipes and syringes in her home in the 1300 block of E. North Street. That discovery led to an additional warrant used to allow a K-9 unit’s drug sniffing dog to find an ounce of meth inside Vogel’s car.

She’s now facing charges that could include drug possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school. The residence is near Lakewood Middle School.

Earlier this week, officers made 6 arrests and confiscated 5 handguns in connection to a drug related robbery that occurred on a Saline County road in late February.

Lt.Hayes says the investigation is ongoing.