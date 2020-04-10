Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 47 °

K-9 Helps In Meth Arrest

KSAL StaffApril 10, 2020
Saline County Sheriff truck

Another drug related arrest is made in connection to a group of people tied to a February robbery.

Lt. Jeremiah Hayes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 26-year-old Valerie Vogel was taken into custody on Thursday after investigators found meth pipes and syringes in her home in the 1300 block of E. North Street. That discovery led to an additional warrant used to allow a K-9 unit’s drug sniffing dog to find an ounce of meth inside Vogel’s car.

She’s now facing charges that could include drug possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school. The residence is near Lakewood Middle School.

Earlier this week, officers made 6 arrests and confiscated 5 handguns in connection to a drug related robbery that occurred on a Saline County road in late February.

Lt.Hayes says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Saline County Sheriff truck Kansas News

K-9 Helps In Meth Arrest

Another drug related arrest is made in connection to a group of people tied to a February robbery. ...

April 10, 2020 Comments

Governor Kelly Sues to Reinstate Ba...

COVID-19 Kansas News

April 10, 2020

Thieves Steal Car Batteries, Stereo...

Kansas News

April 10, 2020

St. Matthew Passion, Messiah Broadc...

Top News

April 10, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline County Sheriff truck
K-9 Helps In Meth Arrest
April 10, 2020Comments
Governor Kelly Sues to Re...
April 10, 2020Comments
Thieves Steal Car Batteri...
April 10, 2020Comments
COVID-19 Community Spread...
April 9, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH