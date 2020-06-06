Salina, KS

June Most Wanted List Online

Todd PittengerJune 6, 2020

The June list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Nearly a dozen people on the May list of Salina’s Most Wanted were caught.

Those on the June list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, kidnapping, child sex crimes, fleeing and eluding, felony drug crimes, domestic violence battery, making criminal threats, burglary, theft, and failing to register as an offender.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,247 criminals have been caught, and 417 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

