Junction City Woman Wins Truck and $10K

A Junction City woman has won a new truck and $10,000 in cash.

According to the Kansas Lottery, Cassandra Bruton of Junction City will be cruising around in style after winning a brand new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and $10,000 cash in the lottery’s “Summer of Silverado” second-chance promotion!

“I still cannot believe it! I did not come here today expecting to be the big winner,” said Bruton. “It is such a blessing for us. I’m still kind of in shock; it hasn’t fully sunk in yet.”

Bruton was the fifth finalist selected out of the field of ten, so she decided to pick the fifth key on the prize board. Her intuition paid off as she has now won a brand new truck and $10,000 cash!

The Grand Prize in the Summer of Silverado promotion includes the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, $10,000 cash, and all state and federal income tax withholdings, making the total prize value an estimated $100,000.

There were ten finalists overall in the promotion, and everyone walked away a winner today! Three finalists won $1,500, three finalists won $2,500, two finalists won $5,000, and one finalist won $10,000! The final results in the promotion were:

Justin Lane of Arkansas City – $5,000

Tracey Wedel of McPherson – $2,500

Christine Stanley of Goddard – $5,000

Bradly Harris of Wichita – $1,500

Cassandra Bruton of Junction City – 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and $10,000

Larry Muse of Milford – $10,000

Twila Hanna of Lyndon – $1,500

Frank Curtis of Wichita – $2,500

Jarrod Simon of Horton – $2,500

Rhonda McAdams of Liberal – $1,500

To enter the Summer of Silverado promotion, Kansas Lottery players entered their non-winning $10 Silverado tickets into PlayOn. There were a total of 92,765 entries in the promotion.

To see details on other second-chance drawings, including the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year, a Trip for Two to the Big Game (You Know the One!), Galaga Cash, and more, visit the Promotions webpage.

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes! PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.