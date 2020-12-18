Junction City Woman Wins “Big Game” Trip

One lucky Kansas Lottery player has won the trip of a lifetime through the “Trip for Two to the Big Game (You Know the One!)” promotion.

According to the lottery, the drawing was for a trip for two to the national football league championship game in Tampa, Florida, in February 2021. The winner is Katie Marts of Junction City.

The Big Game prize package, valued at approximately $44,665.49, includes:

Hotel accommodations for four days/three nights at a 4-star hotel;

Breakfast daily for three mornings;

Attendance at a national football league experience with round-trip transportation;

Two lower level end zone tickets to the national football league championship game with hospitality;

Access to a pre-game party;

Round-trip game transportation from and to the hotel;

Round-trip airline tickets from Kansas City, Mo.; Manhattan, Kan.; Wichita, Kan.; or Denver, Colo.;

Round-trip airport transportation to and from the hotel;

$1,000 cash; and

State and federal income tax withholding paid by the Kansas Lottery.

If the championship game is postponed, changed, or canceled in 2021, the prize package will transfer to the rescheduled date or to the 2022 championship game.

Kansas Lottery players entered the promotion by redeeming 4,567 PlayOn points per entry from September 1, 2020, to December 13, 2020. Players can earn points by submitting tickets and engaging in PlayOn activities. There were 11,891 entries in the Kansas Lottery’s second-chance drawing.

To see details on other second-chance drawings, including the Mid-Winter Cash Explosion, cash, coupons, and more, visit the Promotions webpage.

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes! PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.