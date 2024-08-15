Julianna Yanez named Southeast of Saline Volleyball Coach

Southeast of Saline High School and Athletics Director Doug Minneman announced the hiring of the school’s next Head Volleyball Coach in Julianna Yanez.

Julianna Yanez, a former collegiate volleyball player at nearby McPherson College, enters the fold at SES following a stint as an assistant coach at Kansas Wesleyan University. Yanez will begin her tenure as fall practices start on Monday afternoon, and she is eager to begin.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be stepping into the role of head coach at SES,” said Yanez. “My excitement is matched only by my commitment to building on the success the girls achieved last year.”

Yanez was officially hired just days ahead of the start of the season, and for many that would be a reason for panic, but Yanez is confident that the late start won’e affect the team’s mission this year to set the foundation of the program moving forward.

“This season, my goal is to foster a dynamic and cohesive team spirit, ensuring that each player grows individually and contributes to our collective success,” said the new Head Coach. “I am eager to lead this talented group, elevate our performance, and achieve even greater accomplishments together.”

At Kansas Wesleyan, Yanez worked under current Men’s Volleyball Head Coach Dustin Sahlmann, assisting in the building of a successful program in one of the newest sport offerings on the KWU campus. In 2024, Yanez helped lead KWU’s men’s program to its first-ever postseason win in a victory over Ottawa in the GPAC Tournament.

Yanez and the Lady Trojans will begin practice on Monday afternoon, with tournament competition set to begin in late August.