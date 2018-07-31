Josh Turner Coming to Salina

A Multi-platinum country recording artist is coming to Salina. Josh Turner is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

According to the venue,Turner is one of country music’s most recognizable hit-makers. With a rich, deep voice and distinctive style, Turner has sold more than 8 million units, is a disciple of traditional country music and one of the youngest members of the esteemed Grand Ole Opry. From his 2003 platinum-selling debut Long Black Train to his most recent 2017 Billboard No. 1 release, Deep South, Turner has garnered multiple GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM nominations. Turner’s hits include “Your Man,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” “Firecracker,” “Would You Go with Me,” “All Over Me,” and “Time Is Love,” the most played country song of 2012.

Turner released his sixth studio album Deep South featuring the #1 hit single “Hometown Girl.” Turner shares, “I’ve lived a lot of life since the release of my last album (Punching Bag) and I’ve learned a lot during the making of this album. I have grown as a writer and as an artist. It’s been cool to see this culmination of life and lessons and age boiled down into this project and I am really proud of Deep South.”

Rolling Stone declares that Turner, with his “river deep baritone,” delivers an “eagerly awaited album from a country purist.” PEOPLE Magazine says the “Nashville veteran flaunts his deep bass” on Deep South and that the album is “an ode to down-home staples, from finding that perfect love on ‘Hometown Girl’ to savoring the laid-back life on the title track.”

Josh Turner will perform in Salina on Thursday, November 14th.

Tickets to see Josh Turner start at $49 and go on sale this Friday.