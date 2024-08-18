Jose Pepper’s Plans Covered Patio

When a Downtown Salina bar which closed this summer reopens under a new name and new ownership this fall, it will also have a new covered outdoor dining area.

In July it was announced the Prickly Pear would be transitioning to a new ownership group and concept, Jose Pepper’s.

When the new Jose Pepper’s opens this fall there will be a few changes. There will be a covered outdoor dining area on the south side of the bar, in Campbell Plaza. While the bar will maintain the covered area, the rest of Campbell Plaza, including the stage area, is being turned back over to the City of Salina, and Salina Downtown.

Salina City Commissioners have formally approved the changes. 1858 Properties is working with Jose Pepper’s, Guy Walker addressed commissioners.

Along with the outdoor covered dining area, other planned changes include:

Kitchen equipment

Seating

Painting/Wall construction

Ceiling fans/heaters

Founded in the KC metro in 1988, this will be Jose Pepper’s twelfth location and the ninth in the state of Kansas. Known for “Tex Mex…Made Fresh,” it will mark the company’s first location in north-central Kansas.