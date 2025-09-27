Johnson and Edwards Carry K-State to Victory Over UCF

Photo courtesy of K-State Athletics

Junior quarterback Avery Johnson passed for two touchdowns, while junior running back Dylan Edwards ran for 166 yards and a touchdown, as Kansas State used a balanced attack to defeat UCF, 34-20, on Saturday afternoon before a sold-out crowd of 53,013 fans at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The win helped K-State snap UCF’s 16-game winning streak under head coach Scott Frost, which dated back to the 2017 season. The Wildcats (2-3, 1-1 Big 12) compiled 434 total yards, including 266 on the ground and 168 through the air.

Among Edwards’ 166 rushing yards was a career-best 75-yard touchdown jaunt which put the Wildcats up 31-10 with 1:50 left in the third quarter.

UCF (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) was able to close to with 31-20 after a 54-yard touchdown run by running back Jaden Nixon and a 40-yard field goal by placekicker Noe Ruelas with 9:34 left in the fourth quarter. However, the Wildcat defense was able to stop the Knights on fourth down on their next possession before a spectacular interception by junior safety Qua Moss ended the game.

Freshman safety Logan Bartley led the team in tackles with 5, including 4 solo stops.