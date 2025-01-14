Joel Goldberg to Host Salina Event

You see him on TV and hear him on the radio as part of the Kansas City Royals broadcast team. Now you can meet him in Salina.

Joel Goldberg will host a book signing and meet and greet event at Red Fern Booksellers in Downtown Salina. As he meets and greets fans, Goldberg will be signing copies of his book Small Ball Big Results.

Goldberg has spent 25 years in television, developing and maintaining relationships with professional athletes, coaches, and team management. He has become a powerful public speaker and presenter, talking with groups about the networking principles he’s learned from his experiences in interviewing successful icons. He drives home a strong message of personal perseverance tailored to each and every audience and focuses on delivery impact for growth.

This year he will begin his 18th season with the Royals, as their pre-game, postgame host and in-game reporter.

The Joel Goldberg event at Redfern Booksellers will be Monday, January 20th, from 5 – 7 pm.