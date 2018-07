The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a rural property in the 5000 block of W. Old 40 Highway.

Deputies say sometime Friday afternoon between 3pm and 4pm, someone forced open a door and stole about 100 pieces of jewelry worth $20,000.

Electronics, video games, antique quilts, about 100 Avon collectible perfume bottles, over fifty Disney movies on VHS and a KU Jayhawks cooler were taken.

Loss and damage is listed at $23,400.