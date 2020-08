Three pieces of jewelry are stolen from a rural Solomon residence.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that the items were taken between Aug. 4 and Aug. 13 from a home in the 4100 block of N. Donmyer Rd.

The victim is Malin Tornberg, 52, rural Solomon. The woman says that two rings–an intertwined gold band and a flat gold band dusted with small diamonds–were both stolen. Also stolen is a rose gold Michael Kors watch.

Total loss is $2,800 and there are no suspects.