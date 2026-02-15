Jerome Tang Out as K-State Men’s Basketball Coach

According to The Manhattan Mercury, Kansas State has fired head coach Jerome Tang amid another disappointing season.

The report states the university has fired Tang “for cause,” citing a violation of his contract. The agreement includes a clause that states Tang “shall not engage in any behavior, actions, or activities that subjects coach, K-State Athletics, or the university to public disrepute, embarrassment, ridicule, or scandal.”

The decision to fire “for cause,” allows K-State to avoid paying the nearly $19 million reaming on Tang’s contract. However, Tang is reportedly planning to fight the decision, which gives him a chance to still be paid the remaining buyout.

A turbulent season for K-State reached its lowest point on Feb. 10, when Jerome Tang publicly criticized his team following a 29-point home loss to Cincinnati. Tang expressed embarrassment postgame, saying his players did not deserve to wear a K-State uniform and adding that many would not be in it next season.

Those comments, coupled with messages written on paper bags worn by members of the student section during the same game, quickly turned Kansas State’s struggles into a national story.

In his first season, Tang guided the Wildcats to a 26–10 record and an Elite Eight appearance, but since then K-State has gone 45-47 and will miss the tournament for a third consecutive season.

K-State athletic director Gene Taylor announced Sunday night that Matthew Driscoll will serve as the program’s interim head coach for the final six regular season games and the Big 12 tournament. The Wildcats are currently 10-15 and host Baylor on Tuesday.