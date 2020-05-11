Jeep In The Kitchen

No serious injuries are reported and an arrest is made after a vehicle drove in to a Salina residence at a high rate of speed late Saturday night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a deputy on patrol on E. Crawford St. clocked a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling in the opposite direction driving 60 mph in a 40 mph zone shortly before midnight on Saturday.

The deputy turned around to try to pursue the speeding vehicle when it turned south on to Roach St. The Jeep was then traveling at speeds in excess of 90 mph through the residential area, while disobeying stop signs. The Jeep was traveling so fast that the deputy lost sight of the vehicle.

The deputy eventually found stumbled upon the Jeep which had crashed in to a home at 2202 Roach St. The vehicle had lost control in the 2100 block of Roach, driving through three yards at 2150, 2154 and 2160 Roach St., before crossing over Belmont Blvd., hitting the curb on the median, continuing before hitting the wooden privacy fence at 2202 Roach and then finally crashing in to the home at the same address.

When the deputy arrived, the suspect has fled the scene on foot. The resident of the home, Bronson Michaud, 33, Salina, was not hurt when the car went in to the kitchen.

Authorities were able to find the driver of the Jeep, 27-year-old Nathan Rogers, Overland Park, Kan.,on Sunday morning and arrested him. He is facing felony flee and elude, felony damage to property, felony interference, reckless driving, duty to report an accident and transporting an open container. He suffered minor cuts in the crash.

No estimate has been released on the amount of damage to Michaud’s home. Some minor landscape damage was also reported at 2160 Roach St. as well.