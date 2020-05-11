Salina, KS

Now: 44 °

Currently: Light Rain

Hi: 46 ° | Lo: 40 °

Jeep In The Kitchen

Jeremy BohnMay 11, 2020

No serious injuries are reported and an arrest is made after a vehicle drove in to a Salina residence at a high rate of speed late Saturday night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a deputy on patrol on E. Crawford St. clocked a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling in the opposite direction driving 60 mph in a 40 mph zone shortly before midnight on Saturday.

The deputy turned around to try to pursue the speeding vehicle when it turned south on to Roach St. The Jeep was then traveling at speeds in excess of 90 mph through the residential area, while disobeying stop signs. The Jeep was traveling so fast that the deputy lost sight of the vehicle.

The deputy eventually found stumbled upon the Jeep which had crashed in to a home at 2202 Roach St. The vehicle had lost control in the 2100 block of Roach, driving through three yards at 2150, 2154 and 2160 Roach St., before crossing over Belmont Blvd., hitting the curb on the median, continuing before hitting the wooden privacy fence at 2202 Roach and then finally crashing in to the home at the same address.

When the deputy arrived, the suspect has fled the scene on foot. The resident of the home, Bronson Michaud, 33, Salina, was not hurt when the car went in to the kitchen.

Authorities were able to find the driver of the Jeep, 27-year-old Nathan Rogers, Overland Park, Kan.,on Sunday morning and arrested him. He is facing felony flee and elude, felony damage to property, felony interference, reckless driving, duty to report an accident and transporting an open container. He suffered minor cuts in the crash.

No estimate has been released on the amount of damage to Michaud’s home. Some minor landscape damage was also reported at 2160 Roach St. as well.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Scam Alert: Benefits Suppression

A Saline County resident notified authorities after being sent a potential scam letter in the mail. ...

May 11, 2020 Comments

Jeep In The Kitchen

Top News

May 11, 2020

Former Salina Student Wins Award at...

Top News

May 11, 2020

Dickinson County Wreck Sends 2 to H...

Kansas News

May 11, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Scam Alert: Benefits Supp...
May 11, 2020Comments
Dickinson County Wreck Se...
May 11, 2020Comments
Arrest Warrant Rescinded ...
May 11, 2020Comments
No New Confirmed COVID-19...
May 10, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH