Jeep Crashes Into Culvert

Todd PittengerSeptember 2, 2020

A driver was injured in a single-vehicle accident when he crashed his SUV into a culvert in the Salina Airport Industrial Area early Wednesday morning.

Salina Police told KSAL News at the scene a Jeep was headed south on Arnold Avenue when the driver suffered a medical condition. The Jeep veered off the road near the intersection with Jumper Road and crashed into a culvert where it became wedged.

The driver was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a couple of open bottles of vodka were in the Jeep, but the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. He will be cited for having an open container.

 

 

 

